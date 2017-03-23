First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK) Given $22.92 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.92 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Connecticut Bancorp an industry rank of 29 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) opened at 23.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $348.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.58.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Connecticut Bancorp will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from First Connecticut Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Connecticut Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,611,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,587,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/first-connecticut-bancorp-inc-fbnk-given-22-92-average-price-target-by-analysts.html.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Farmington Bank (the Bank), a community bank with over 20 branch locations throughout central Connecticut. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending as well as wealth management services in Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.