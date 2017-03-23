LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Research analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued on Monday. First Analysis analyst expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. First Analysis has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LMAT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Analysis Comments on LeMaitre Vascular Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LMAT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/first-analysis-comments-on-lemaitre-vascular-incs-q1-2017-earnings-lmat.html.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) opened at 24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $448.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company earned $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 904,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 271,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 208,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider David B. Roberts sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $132,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,451,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,179,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $534,356. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It operates in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.