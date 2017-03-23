Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) EVP Michael Jerome Campbell Sells 2,000 Shares

Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) EVP Michael Jerome Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Jerome Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Jerome Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Financial Engines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $80,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael Jerome Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Financial Engines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $71,900.00.

Shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) traded up 0.25% on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 137,900 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. Financial Engines Inc has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Financial Engines had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business earned $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Engines Inc will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) EVP Michael Jerome Campbell Sells 2,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/financial-engines-inc-fngn-evp-michael-jerome-campbell-sells-2000-shares.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Tuesday.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.