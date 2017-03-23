Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FIFTH STREET FINANCE CORP. is a specialty finance company that lends to and invests in small and mid-sized companies in connection with an investment by private equity sponsors. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity investments. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSC. National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded up 0.972% on Wednesday, hitting $4.675. 492,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $658.99 million. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is presently -130.91%.

In other Fifth Street Finance Corp. news, CEO Patrick J. Dalton bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $780,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,594,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,987,648.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,003,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,541,554. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter valued at $21,791,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 112.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,876,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 993,699 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC now owns 555,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

