Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Buys 170,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,594,259 shares in the company, valued at $66,987,648.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded up 1.08% on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 466,631 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $659.69 million. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts predict that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/fifth-street-finance-corp-fsc-major-shareholder-leonard-m-tannenbaum-buys-170000-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSC. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.1% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 363,233 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.