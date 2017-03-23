Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (FSAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (NASDAQ:FSAM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Fifth Street Asset Management had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 432.75%.

Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM) opened at 4.75 on Thursday. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company’s market cap is $31.36 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Fifth Street Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Asset Management by 139.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 81,007 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Asset Management by 88.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 582,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Street Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/fifth-street-asset-management-inc-fsam-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services to its investment funds (the Fifth Street Funds or the funds), which consist of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR), both publicly-traded business development companies (together, the BDCs).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.