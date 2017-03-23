Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Director Frank R. Martire Sells 93,849 Shares

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Frank R. Martire sold 93,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.20% on Thursday, reaching $80.06. 556,639 shares of the company traded hands. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post $4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

