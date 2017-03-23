FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff Sells 18,900 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $470,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,345,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,247,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) remained flat at $25.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 270,722 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.60 billion. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 45.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post ($2.05) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. FMR LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,533,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 644,528 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in FibroGen by 77.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 481,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, FibroGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

