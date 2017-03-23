Ferrari’s (RACE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NASDAQ:RACE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Ferrari (NASDAQ:RACE) opened at 68.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ferraris-race-overweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-morgan-stanley.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

