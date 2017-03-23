Ferrari (RACE) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc

Ferrari (NASDAQ:RACE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Ferrari (NASDAQ:RACE) opened at 68.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ferrari by 29.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $830,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

