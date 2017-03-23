FBR & Co Weighs in on Peak Resorts Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (SKIS)

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) – Research analysts at FBR & Co lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Peak Resorts in a report released on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Peak Resorts’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 million. Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) opened at 5.45 on Thursday. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $76.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peak Resorts during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peak Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

