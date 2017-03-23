Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Trading Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) fell 9.2% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 681,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,076,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 751,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The firm’s market cap is $182.10 million.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

