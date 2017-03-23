Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.75) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Faroe Petroleum plc to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Faroe Petroleum plc to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 117 ($1.44) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 102.50 ($1.27) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 106.13 ($1.31).

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.25. 1,910,309 shares of the stock were exchanged. Faroe Petroleum plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 115.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 245.47 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.61.

In other Faroe Petroleum plc news, insider Jonathan Cooper acquired 6,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £7,424.79 ($9,169.80). Also, insider Helge Hammer acquired 60,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £62,362.38 ($77,019.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 67,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,912 in the last ninety days.

About Faroe Petroleum plc

Faroe Petroleum plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 60 exploration, appraisal, development and production licenses in the West of Shetland, the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea and the Celtic Sea.

