Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Given Buy Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMSA) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMSA. Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays PLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Howard Weil raised shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings from an outperform rating to a focus list rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NASDAQ:FMSA) traded up 2.27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,443 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.52 billion. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NASDAQ:FMSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Given Buy Rating at Scotiabank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/fairmount-santrol-holdings-inc-fmsa-given-buy-rating-at-scotiabank.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,207,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,049,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 829,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 113,920 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $7,829,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,581,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 2,252,653 shares in the last quarter.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, formerly FMSA Holdings Inc, provides sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.