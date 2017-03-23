Facebook Inc (FB) Director Jan Koum Sells 88,332 Shares

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) Director Jan Koum sold 88,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $12,367,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jan Koum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jan Koum sold 432,769 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $60,981,479.79.

On Friday, March 17th, Jan Koum sold 2,123,302 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $297,304,746.04.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 0.224% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.903. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,064 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.052 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. Facebook Inc has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $142.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities set a $175.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Facebook to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,173,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $411,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

