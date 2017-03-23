EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Receives $10.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EZPW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EZCORP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 388.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 841,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 669,286 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in EZCORP by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EZCORP by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EZCORP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) opened at 7.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $428.91 million. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, value pawn and jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico; Grupo Finmart, which includes its Crediamigo and Adex payroll withholding loan operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

