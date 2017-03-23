Investment analysts at KLR Group started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KLR Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) traded up 0.72% on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 389,931 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Research Coverage Started at KLR Group” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/extraction-oil-gas-inc-xog-research-coverage-started-at-klr-group.html.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.