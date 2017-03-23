Expedia’s (EXPE) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Shares of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded down 0.16% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. 654,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Expedia has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Expedia had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Expedia’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Expedia’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of Expedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $12,746,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,304,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Expedia by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 921 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in Expedia by 11.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Expedia during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Expedia by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

