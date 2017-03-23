Exeter Resource Corp (XRC) Insider Sun Valley Gold Llc Buys 17,521 Shares

Exeter Resource Corp (TSE:XRC) (NYSE:XRA) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 17,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$21,375.62.

Sun Valley Gold Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 90,000 shares of Exeter Resource Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$101,700.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 8,700 shares of Exeter Resource Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,266.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 11,825 shares of Exeter Resource Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$12,652.75.

On Thursday, March 9th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 34,000 shares of Exeter Resource Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$36,040.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 1,300 shares of Exeter Resource Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,443.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 8,378 shares of Exeter Resource Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$9,634.70.

Exeter Resource Corp (TSE:XRC) traded down 6.10% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 126,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Exeter Resource Corp has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $136.54 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exeter Resource Corp from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Exeter Resource Corp Company Profile

Exeter Resource Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Maricunga Region, Chile. It operates through the mineral property acquisition, exploration and development segment.

