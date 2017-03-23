Exa Corp (EXA) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Exa Corp (NASDAQ:EXA) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $16.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exa Corp an industry rank of 161 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Exa Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exa Corp from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Exa Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exa Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Exa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exa Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Exa Corp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exa Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Exa Corp by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 30,503 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exa Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exa Corp (NASDAQ:EXA) opened at 12.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company’s market cap is $189.74 million. Exa Corp has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.89.

Exa Corp (NASDAQ:EXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.05. The business earned $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Exa Corp had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exa Corp will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exa Corp Company Profile

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

