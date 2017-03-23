Evertec Inc (EVTC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Evertec worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,622,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after buying an additional 104,246 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 100,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) opened at 15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 120.29% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Evertec Inc (EVTC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/evertec-inc-evtc-shares-bought-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evertec from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company cut Evertec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc, formerly Carib Latam Holdings, Inc, is a full-service transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. It has three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It provides services to merchants that allow them to accept electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid and electronic benefit transfer cards, carrying the ATH, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.