Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.67.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) traded up 0.17% on Thursday, reaching $234.84. 33,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $169.19 and a one year high of $240.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $212.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $5.27. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.17 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post $18.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John R. Dunne sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $117,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,545.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 283.8% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

