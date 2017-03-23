Esure Group PLC (ESUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc

Esure Group PLC (LON:ESUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 235 ($2.90) target price on the stock.

ESUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 211 ($2.61) price target on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Esure Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target for the company. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Esure Group PLC to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Esure Group PLC from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 230.57 ($2.85).

Esure Group PLC (LON:ESUR) opened at 235.20 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 979.84 million. Esure Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 183.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 311.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Esure Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Esure Group PLC Company Profile

esure Group plc is a holding company, which provides motor and home insurance products and services through its esure and Sheilas’ Wheels brands. The Company’s segments include motor underwriting, home underwriting, non-underwritten additional services and investments. The Motor underwriting segment includes the revenues and expenses attributable to its motor insurance underwriting activities inclusive of additional insurance products underwritten by it.

