Esure Group PLC (ESUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 234 at Macquarie

Esure Group PLC (LON:ESUR) had its target price raised by Macquarie from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 234 ($2.89) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ESUR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 211 ($2.61) price target on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Esure Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd raised Esure Group PLC to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) price target on shares of Esure Group PLC in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 230.57 ($2.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Esure Group PLC’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

About Esure Group PLC

esure Group plc is a holding company, which provides motor and home insurance products and services through its esure and Sheilas’ Wheels brands. The Company’s segments include motor underwriting, home underwriting, non-underwritten additional services and investments. The Motor underwriting segment includes the revenues and expenses attributable to its motor insurance underwriting activities inclusive of additional insurance products underwritten by it.

