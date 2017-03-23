Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $87.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) opened at 86.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.86. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 21,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,795,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $532,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,541.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

