Eric G. Wintemute Sells 10,000 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) CEO Eric G. Wintemute sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,450,326.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) opened at 15.80 on Thursday. American Vanguard Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $464.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. American Vanguard Corp. had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from American Vanguard Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. American Vanguard Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of American Vanguard Corp. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of American Vanguard Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Feltl & Co. reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Vanguard Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 18.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,915,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 642.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC CV (AMVAC CV), AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) and Envance Technologies, LLC (Envance).

