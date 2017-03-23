Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) CEO Christopher Scott Bradshaw sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $192,512.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Bradshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Scott Bradshaw sold 15,634 shares of Era Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $184,012.18.

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) traded up 3.44% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 58,012 shares of the company traded hands. Era Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company’s market cap is $251.61 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Era Group Inc (ERA) CEO Christopher Scott Bradshaw Sells 16,426 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/era-group-inc-era-ceo-christopher-scott-bradshaw-sells-16426-shares.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Era Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Era Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Era Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 85,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Era Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 58,672 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Era Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.