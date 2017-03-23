Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report issued on Monday. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney forecasts that the firm will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s FY2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) opened at 13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 422,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Joseph Chalhoub sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lucks sold 12,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $167,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,419 shares in the company, valued at $599,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,076 shares of company stock worth $3,181,360. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

