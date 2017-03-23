Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Insider John Stier Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) insider John Stier sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.41), for a total value of £224,250 ($276,954.43).

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) opened at 194.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.24. Equiniti Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 142.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 208.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 582.78 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Equiniti Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

EQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.72).

About Equiniti Group PLC

Equiniti Group plc provides administration, processing and payment services, as well as smart technology solutions for complex and regulated markets. The Company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions and Interest Income supported by central functions.

