EQT Co. (EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQT. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of EQT from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, February 6th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) opened at 56.76 on Thursday. EQT has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $80.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $9.81 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $379.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.49%.

In related news, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,271.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 193.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $111,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $122,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

