Envestnet Inc (ENV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.8-$156.3, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,835 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.41 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.52 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $307,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,216 shares of company stock worth $4,083,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

