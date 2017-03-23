Envestnet Inc (ENV) President William Crager Sells 2,500 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) President William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $86,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,801.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Crager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $91,625.00.

On Monday, February 13th, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $94,900.00.

On Monday, February 6th, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $94,850.00.

On Monday, January 30th, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.16, for a total value of $1,950,400.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $91,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $91,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $91,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, William Crager sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $88,325.00.

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) traded up 0.92% during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 224,653 shares. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.42 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Envestnet by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 536,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 274,032 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,143,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

