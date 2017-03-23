Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.86 ($2.62).

ETO has been the topic of several research reports. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 246 ($3.04) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Entertainment One (LON:ETO) traded up 1.63% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224.20. The stock had a trading volume of 511,848 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 954.20 million. Entertainment One has a one year low of GBX 142.20 and a one year high of GBX 262.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.72.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. is an independent entertainment company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, production and distribution of television, family, film and music content rights across all media across the world. The Company’s segments include Television, Family and Film. The Television segment is engaged in the production, acquisition and exploitation of television and music content rights across all media.

