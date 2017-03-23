Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Director James Murphy Sells 10,000 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $422,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, James Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $411,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, James Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $416,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, James Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $388,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, James Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $385,000.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) traded up 1.62% on Thursday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,348 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $46.25.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services Corp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 71.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 79.6% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

