Entergy Co. (ETR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) traded up 0.14% on Thursday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,990 shares. Entergy has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The firm’s market cap is $13.75 billion.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Entergy Co. (ETR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group Inc” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/entergy-co-etr-downgraded-to-neutral-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,497.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,693.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $36,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $143,454,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 674.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.