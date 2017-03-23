Ensco Plc (ESV) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

ESV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ensco Plc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Ensco Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Ensco Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensco Plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) opened at 8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.74. Ensco Plc has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Ensco Plc’s payout ratio is presently -0.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ensco Plc during the third quarter worth $106,000. Stockman Asset Management bought a new position in Ensco Plc during the third quarter worth $111,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ensco Plc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ensco Plc

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. Its Floaters segment includes the Company’s drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

