Ensco Plc (ESV) Debt Trading 1.4% Lower

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) debt fell 1.4% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.2% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $81.30 and was trading at $88.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Ensco Plc from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on Ensco Plc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Ensco Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $15.00 price target on Ensco Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ensco Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) traded up 0.24% on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,031,976 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ensco Plc had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 52.28%. The company had revenue of $505 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ensco Plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESV. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Stockman Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ensco Plc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Plc Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. Its Floaters segment includes the Company’s drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

