JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENQ. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Enquest Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Enquest Plc from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Enquest Plc from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 79 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Enquest Plc to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 64 ($0.79) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Enquest Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 43.88 ($0.54).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/enquest-plcs-enq-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

In related news, insider Carl Hughes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,856.24).

Enquest Plc Company Profile

EnQuest PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas development and production company. The Company’s principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.