Enquest Plc (ENQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 64 ($0.79) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENQ. Barclays PLC cut Enquest Plc to an underweight rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.59) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) target price on shares of Enquest Plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. GMP Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Enquest Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie cut Enquest Plc to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 79 ($0.98) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Enquest Plc from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 43.88 ($0.54).

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,961,796 shares. Enquest Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.64. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 310.56 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/enquest-plc-enq-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other news, insider Carl Hughes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,856.24).

About Enquest Plc

EnQuest PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas development and production company. The Company’s principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields.

