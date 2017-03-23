EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wunderlich

Wunderlich assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 59,992 shares. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,447 shares in the company, valued at $14,702,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,302,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,988.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

