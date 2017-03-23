Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sunil Gregory Diaz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.32, for a total value of C$633,200.00.

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) traded up 1.29% during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,848 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

WARNING: “Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Director Sunil Gregory Diaz Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/enghouse-systems-limited-engh-director-sunil-gregory-diaz-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions for a range of vertical markets. The Company operates through two segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group specializes in customer interaction software and services that are designed to manage customer communications across the enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.