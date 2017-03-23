Enel Americas SA (ENIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,173,927 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 15th total of 1,833,053 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,222 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) opened at 10.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. Enel Americas SA has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Enel Americas SA during the third quarter valued at $142,007,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Enel Americas SA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,464,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,785,000 after buying an additional 5,784,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Enel Americas SA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,089,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enel Americas SA by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after buying an additional 1,789,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD purchased a new stake in Enel Americas SA during the third quarter valued at $13,652,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Americas SA

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

