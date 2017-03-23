Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0409 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Enduro Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) opened at 3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.68. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enduro Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust formed by Enduro Resource Partners LLC (Enduro), as trustor, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (the Trustee), as trustee, and Wilmington Trust Company (the Delaware Trustee), as Delaware Trustee. The Trust was created to acquire and hold for the benefit of the Trust unitholders a net profits interest representing the right to receive approximately 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro as of the date of the conveyance of the net profits interest to the Trust (the Net Profits Interest).

