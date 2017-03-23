Endologix’s (ELGX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) in a report published on Wednesday.

ELGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Endologix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Endologix in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Endologix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) traded up 2.15% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 280,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Endologix has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company’s market capitalization is $551.45 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Endologix had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. The business earned $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endologix will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Endologix’s (ELGX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/endologixs-elgx-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endologix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Endologix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 882,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endologix by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endologix by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Endologix by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 269,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.