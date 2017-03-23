Endo International plc – (ENDP) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) debt rose 1.3% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.55 and were trading at $87.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENDP. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International plc – in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Endo International plc – in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Endo International plc – from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Endo International plc – from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International plc – in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded up 1.22% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 6,711,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Endo International plc – has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Endo International plc – had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endo International plc – will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $57,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Endo International plc – by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,642,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after buying an additional 483,271 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,929,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International plc – by 27.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 955,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 205,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International plc – by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 915,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

