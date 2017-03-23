Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) PT Set at C$30.00 by Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) received a C$30.00 price objective from investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining Corp from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt cut Endeavour Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$25.74 to C$23.65 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.74.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) traded down 4.53% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 231,981 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.23 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Endeavour Mining Corp has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $28.81.

In other Endeavour Mining Corp news, insider Ota Hally sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

Endeavour Mining Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company has an exploration portfolio in regions of Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ghana with a land package totaling approximately 5,080 square kilometers. Its properties include Agbaou Gold Mine, Nzema Gold Mine, Tabakoto Gold Mine and Hounde Project.

