Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. held its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,605,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,661,000 after buying an additional 7,111,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,056,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,150,000 after buying an additional 2,840,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 42,512,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,368,000 after buying an additional 230,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,411,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,337,000 after buying an additional 666,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,764,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,158,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 52.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business earned $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.87.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Davis sold 707,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $37,120,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 101,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $5,130,540.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,728.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,660 shares of company stock valued at $70,197,537 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

