AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,335 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 880,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLG LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 59.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/emerson-electric-co-emr-shares-sold-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, March 12th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $496,287.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.