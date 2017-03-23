Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) CFO Edgar Luce Sells 4,811 Shares of Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) CFO Edgar Luce sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $470,227.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edgar Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edgar Luce sold 4,750 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $469,110.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Edgar Luce sold 4,574 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $432,014.30.

On Thursday, February 16th, Edgar Luce sold 5,687 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $531,905.11.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Edgar Luce sold 1,650 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $139,474.50.

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.55. 170,531 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. Ellie Mae Inc has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company earned $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellie Mae Inc will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELLI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 904.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,525,000 after buying an additional 1,047,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $39,642,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $19,861,000. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 681.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after buying an additional 205,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 918,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,733,000 after buying an additional 154,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

