Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr Sells 6,875 Shares

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $671,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jonathan Corr sold 8,385 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $833,636.70.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jonathan Corr sold 13,427 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,438.55.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Jonathan Corr sold 2,732 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $242,082.52.

On Monday, January 9th, Jonathan Corr sold 2,732 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $229,815.84.

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) traded down 0.03% on Thursday, hitting $97.62. 161,703 shares of the stock traded hands. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth about $13,158,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth about $16,164,000. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 27.8% in the third quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ELLI. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.70.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

